LSU point guard Dedan Thomas doubtful for Wednesday's game against Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard Dedan Thomas is once again doubtful for Wednesday's game against Kentucky.
Thomas, who leads LSU with 16.2 points a game and seven assists a matchup, has missed the last three games with a foot injury.
SEC Injury Report for Wednesday’s game between Kentucky and LSU.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 14, 2026
Jayden Quaintance is OUT.
Dedan Thomas is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/MfqcPXMJbH
The Tigers have lost all three games without Thomas. LSU, 12-4 overall, hosts Kentucky Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
