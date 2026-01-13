LSU point guard Dedan Thomas doubtful for Wednesday's game against Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard Dedan Thomas is once again doubtful for Wednesday's game against Kentucky.

Thomas, who leads LSU with 16.2 points a game and seven assists a matchup, has missed the last three games with a foot injury.

SEC Injury Report for Wednesday’s game between Kentucky and LSU.



Jayden Quaintance is OUT.



Dedan Thomas is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/MfqcPXMJbH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 14, 2026

The Tigers have lost all three games without Thomas. LSU, 12-4 overall, hosts Kentucky Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.