Tuesday PM Forecast: Cold front to reinforce cooler weather, bring a few showers

Freezing temperatures will be put on hold as passing disturbances bring the chance for a few showers through Wednesday. That break won’t last long, as another round of cold air will move in to wrap up the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will take over by evening as a disturbance approaches. The extra cloud cover will keep temperatures milder, with lows settling in the mid-40s. A few showers may develop after dark, but dry air in the first few thousand feet above the ground will limit how much rain actually hits the surface. For that reason, any rain that does fall will be light and hit-or-miss at first. Spotty showers will remain possible through the night and into the first few hours of daylight. The rest of the day will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with highs topping the mid-60s. A weak cold front will slide through during the evening, bringing another chance for a few hit-or-miss showers around and in the hours following dusk.





Up Next: Wednesday’s cold front will swing the door wide open and invite another shot of cold air into the Capital Area. On Thursday, near-freezing lows will return, with highs returning to the low 50s. While Friday will begin in the low 30s again, daytime highs will trend warmer into the mid-60s. That’s ahead of another cold front into Saturday, reinforcing the cooler pattern into the weekend. This front appears moisture-starved, resulting in little to no rain.

As winter makes itself comfortable for the time being, consider these friendly cold-weather reminders:

• Plants: Cover sensitive vegetation or bring potted plants inside to prevent damage.

• Pets: Please ensure outdoor pets have access to warm, dry shelter. If it’s too cold for people, it’s probably too cold for animals.

• People: Layer up before heading out the door!

Also, remember to use heating equipment safely to combat the freeze. The National Fire Protection Association reminds us that nearly half of all home fires occur in the winter months due to heating equipment.

• Space Heaters: Always plug them directly into a wall outlet (no extension cords!) and keep them on a level surface at least 3 feet away from flammable items like curtains or bedding.

• Fireplaces: Use a sturdy screen to catch sparks and keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron