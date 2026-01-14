Wednesday AM Forecast: A few showers today ahead of a cold front

A few showers will be possible today ahead of another cold front! After it passes, temperatures will drop once again, and we will have more mornings near freezing.

Today & Tonight: An approaching cold front will drive some showers, especially this morning. Activity gets way more spotty in the afternoon, but mostly cloudy conditions will remain. Highs will reach near 64 degrees before the cold front passes later today. Temperatures will drop quickly, and we will end up near freezing early Thursday morning.





Up Next: Cool weather will remain through the end of the week, with highs not leaving the lower 50s Thursday. Temperatures will make another run near freezing Friday morning before another warmup begins. Daytime highs will trend warmer into the mid-60s ahead of the 2nd cold front of the week. This front appears moisture-starved, resulting in little to no rain. After the brief warmup, temperatures drop again for the weekend.

As winter makes itself comfortable for the time being, consider these friendly cold-weather reminders:

• Plants: Cover sensitive vegetation or bring potted plants inside to prevent damage.

• Pets: Please ensure outdoor pets have access to warm, dry shelter. If it’s too cold for people, it’s probably too cold for animals.

• People: Layer up before heading out the door!

Also, remember to use heating equipment safely to combat the freeze. The National Fire Protection Association reminds us that nearly half of all home fires occur in the winter months due to heating equipment.

• Space Heaters: Always plug them directly into a wall outlet (no extension cords!) and keep them on a level surface at least 3 feet away from flammable items like curtains or bedding.

• Fireplaces: Use a sturdy screen to catch sparks and keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

— Balin

