Top La. football recruit Arch Manning commits to University of Texas

3 hours 8 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 11:40 AM June 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Arch Manning, a member of the famous football family and highly recruited Louisiana athlete, has committed to playing ball at the University of Texas.

Manning, who plays football at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, announced his decision Thursday. 

Arch is the oldest son of Cooper Manning, brother of retired NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.

