Top football recruit with unique name, LSU ties trending on social media

SAN ANTONIO, TX. - A highly recruited Texas high school quarterback is receiving instant fame for having perhaps the best name in sports.

General Booty, a top talent coming out of the 2021 class, comes from a long line of athletes including his father, Abram Booty, who owns many LSU receiving records. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is trending on social media for his stellar play on the field but also due to his unique name.

GENERAL BOOTY REPORTING FOR DUTY — Chet (@chetcastille) August 27, 2018

So far, the University of Texas is really pushing for Booty, however it's still unclear where the young QB will take his talents.

One thing is for sure, no matter where he chooses to play, fans will remember his name.