85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Top football recruit with unique name, LSU ties trending on social media

11 months 3 weeks 1 day ago Tuesday, August 28 2018 Aug 28, 2018 August 28, 2018 7:31 PM August 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin
Image: 247Sports.com

SAN ANTONIO, TX. - A highly recruited Texas high school quarterback is receiving instant fame for having perhaps the best name in sports. 

General Booty, a top talent coming out of the 2021 class, comes from a long line of athletes including his father, Abram Booty, who owns many LSU receiving records. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is trending on social media for his stellar play on the field but also due to his unique name.

So far, the University of Texas is really pushing for Booty, however it's still unclear where the young QB will take his talents. 

One thing is for sure, no matter where he chooses to play, fans will remember his name. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days