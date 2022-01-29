Tom Brady's father refutes ESPN claims; says legendary NFL QB not retiring after 22 seasons

NFL fans, including the father of future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady, were shocked when news of Brady's retirement circulated Twitter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

Hours later, Brady's father said his son has not made a decision on retiring yet.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Brady, who took over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, led the team to six Super Bowl wins. Brady left the Patriots in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2021 playoffs last weekend when Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in Los Angeles.