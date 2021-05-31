73°
Latest Weather Blog
Toddler, two other victims killed in Monday night shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are currently responding to a fatal shooting on College Drive.
The incident occurred Monday around 8 p.m. at Fairway View Apartments. The shooting left three victims dead. According to authorities, one of the victims was a toddler.
Trending News
More details will be released as they come.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With the BRPD cadet program, future officers are given a head start
-
Companion Animal Alliance is overflowing with kittens and looking for help
-
Flood cleanup continues on Memorial Day
-
Bayou Manchac bridge on Old Perkins remains closed pending inspection
-
LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional