Dozens gather at memorial for murdered toddler to demand an end to violence in the community

BATON ROUGE- More than 100 people gathered in front of the Fairway View apartments on College drive for a memorial for the 1-year-old that was killed there on Memorial Day.

“We just want everyone to know how hurt we are and how we want justice for our baby girl," said Georick Provost as cried for his niece Ja’Tyri Brown.

Brown was killed by a stray bullet during chaotic gunfire Monday at an apartment complex on College Drive. A Memorial Day pool party turned violent when gunmen opened fire, killing Brown and two others unrelated to her.

"You took her like she was nothing," cried out her Great grandmother, Jennifer Day.

Ja'Tyri's mother and her father surrounded by more than a hundred people gathered outside the complex where the incident happened with flowers and signs for that baby girl.

There were friends and family in attendance along with parents understanding of that pain, there in support.

"My son was murdered 3 years ago so I know what this mother is about to go into, this is a journey,” said one mom.

Those cries turned into pleas for justice and a stop to senseless crime.

"Please please put the guns down," said one attendee.



"We wanna stop the violence we can white on black Mexicans on black, we just want it to end and especially in our community we have to do something about it,” said Provost.

They called on local leaders for action saying it’s overdue.

"I feel like you all are absent when stuff like this takes place in our city," said family friend Lathisha J. Scott.

And her grandparents echoing that statement.

“You people doing the shooting out there, can you look us in the eyes and feel like you did something ok?” Her grandfather George Provost continued, “Pastors, can you look us in the eyes and tell us you're doing your job? Politicians, can you look us in the eyes and tell us you're doing your job?”

Everyone praying and hoping no family has to feel the same pain and loss again.