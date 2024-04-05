82°
Toddler recovering in hospital after near-drowning in Walker
WALKER - An 18-month-old is recovering in the hospital after they reportedly nearly drowned early Friday morning.
The Walker Police Department said the child was found around 3 a.m. Friday. They were taken to the hospital after nearly drowning and are reported to be recovering.
Officers were not able to specify any circumstances around the child's near-drowning, but said an investigation was ongoing.
