Toddler recovering in hospital after near-drowning in Walker

Friday, April 05 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

WALKER - An 18-month-old is recovering in the hospital after they reportedly nearly drowned early Friday morning. 

The Walker Police Department said the child was found around 3 a.m. Friday. They were taken to the hospital after nearly drowning and are reported to be recovering. 

Officers were not able to specify any circumstances around the child's near-drowning, but said an investigation was ongoing. 

