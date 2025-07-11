Latest Weather Blog
To protect against extreme heat, Liberty Lagoon will introduce new hours, require paid entry
BATON ROUGE — Liberty Lagoon is introducing new hours and policies to protect workers and swimmers from extreme heat, BREC announced.
In a Facebook post, Liberty Lagoon announced they will now close for one hour every day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for deep cleaning and team breaks. The water park will then reopen from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
With hours now split into two sessions, Liberty Lagoon will require guests to pay entry twice to stay in the park from open to close.
While general entry tickets at the gate will be $12, tickets purchased online at least three hours before entry will be $10 and give you the chance to skip the line. Cash payments are not accepted.
The park is also allowing guests to bring one sealed water bottle up to 24 ounces to battle extreme heat.
