73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building

1 hour 33 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 6:10 PM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs was closed on Thursday after a woman backed her car into the building, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

The crash knocked the power out at the facility. According to Scott Mabry, the Chief Operating Officer at Ochsner Baton Rouge, there were no injuries. 

Mabry said the outage was out of an abundance of caution. Staff helped patients reschedule appointments. 

Trending News

Any patients with additional questions can call (225) 761-5200, 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days