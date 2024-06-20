Time to pass Geaux! Hasbro is dropping Baton Rouge Monopoly! Where will YOU go in this capital crawl?

BATON ROUGE - Time to pass Geaux and collect $200! Hasbro is creating a unique Baton Rouge Monopoly board!

Hasbro's licensing company Top Trumps USA announced the Baton Rouge Edition of Monopoly on Thursday at the Old State Capitol. They pulled out all the stops to introduce the limited-run edition of the classic game, including an appearance by Rich Uncle Penny Bags, better known as the Monopoly Man.

The base game, including the four corner spaces and the game tokens, will be the same as every other Monopoly board.

"But everything else past that will be completely customized to Baton Rouge," Top Trumps USA sales executive Sarah Bowman said.

The community chest and chance cards will also be customized to Baton Rouge charities, businesses and nonprofits, Bowman said. Players can also expect plenty of local inside jokes in the game.

"(The next step) is to have everyone from the community send in their own suggestions," Bowman, a Baton Rouge native, said. "Everyone in town has different favorite spots around town. And we want to hear everybody's because we want that well-rounded, diverse representation of what makes Baton Rouge so special."

Before the toy company finalizes what the board will look like, they're looking to ask you what landmarks, buildings, or inside jokes would you like to see referenced on the board? Will you visit the Capitol Lakes or the old governor's mansion? Will traffic on the Interstate slow you down? Will you buy up local attractions like the USS Kidd or the 13th Gate?

"This is going to be a celebration of the city of Baton Rouge and what makes it special," Bowman said. "This could also be a board game brochure."

The Baton Rouge Edition of Monopoly — the first representing a city in Louisiana — is set to launch ahead of the 2025 Mardi Gras season.