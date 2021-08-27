Tim Cook gets $750 million bonus on 10th anniversary as Apple CEO

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., received more than five million shares in the technology giant when he recently marked his ten year anniversary on the job.

According to BBC News, a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) watchdog revealed that Cook sold most of the shares for more than $750 million.

The move was part of a deal he struck when he took over from co-founder Steve Jobs.

The award was contingent on how well Apple's shares performed compared to other companies on the S&P 500 stock index.

According to Apple's filing with the SEC, the tech giant's shares had risen by 191.83% over the last three years, which made Cook eligible for the award.

Also of note is that Apple's share price increased 1,200% since Cook came into the role of CEO in August of 2011.

According to the BBC, an SEC filing also showed that earlier this week Cook donated nearly $10 million worth of Apple shares to charity. A recipient was not named.

Cook himself is reportedly worth about $1.4 billion.

The 60-year-old Alabama native previously served as Apple's senior vice president and then executive vice president before moving into the role of chief executive in 2011.