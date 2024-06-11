92°
TikTok star searching for mom-and-pop shops to eat at while in Baton Rouge

Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - Wearing a hoodie and backdropped by cicadas, a popular TikTok content producer announced he is coming to Baton Rouge. 

Keith Lee, a content creator on TikTok with over 16 million followers, announced in a video posted Monday that he and his family were searching for places to eat in Baton Rouge. 

@keith_lee125 Where Are we Going Next ? ?? would you try it ? ?? #foodcritic ? original sound - Keith Lee

Lee gained his following by reviewing different foods in the cities he visits: most of which comes from locally-owned joints and places that his viewers suggest to him because they "embody the scene."

"If you or somebody you know knows a mom-and-pop shop or a restaurant that's family-owned that has great food and great customer service but could use the marketing absolutely free to them," Lee says, reach out to him in his direct messages or tag him on social media. 

One thing is for sure: wherever Lee decides to stop by, crowds will follow in his footsteps. 

