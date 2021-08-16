TikTok's masked vigilante takes a stand against online bullying

A masked vigilante called the Great Londini is taking action against online bullies and he's gaining an increasing amount of fans in the process.

A recent BBC News report shed light on the group represented by the masked man.

The vigilante also refers to himself as 'Leo,' but this is not his real name as he chooses to remain anonymous.

In one video, Londini explained the group's aim, saying, "We are taking social media back from the bullies, pedophiles, scammers, and trolls."

He continued, "If a stranger said this comment to your daughter, mother, sister, wife, what would you do? We say stupid game, stupid prize."

The vigilante wears a mask and a black hoodie while and uses an electronically distorted voice when speaking.

Londini is actually a group of people who track down online trolls, managing to dig past the troll's anonymous account name, to find and report the bully's real name and disturbing actions to the appropriate "officials."

For example, if the online bully is a child, Londini will try to tell the youth's parents or school that the child is engaging inappropriate behavior online.

If the bully is an adult and posted something that is sexually threatening, Londini will inform the individual's local authorities or employer.

The masked vigilante says he decided to take such extreme action against online bullies after the 14-year-old autistic son of one of his friends took his own life in 2020.

Leo told a BBC News re[prter. "My friend after a while, after he was grieving, he reached out to us and said, you know, part of the reason why he was so depressed is because he was being harassed a lot on social media."

At the request of the father, Leo and several friends tracked down the anonymous bullies who tormented his son.

"We were able to give him the information and say, you know, hey... do what you need to do with it. And he reached out to their parents and got, for the most part, he got some closure."

After this, the friends used the name 'The Great Londini,' which is a combination of Houdini and Linux -the operating system- they continued their work of exposing online bullies.

While many applaud the group's actions, Londini has also been accused of breaking various rules such as online harassment, bullying, and violent extremism.

It's for these reasons that TikTok has permanently deleted nine of Londini's accounts.

But in one video, the masked man says, "Until every bully, racist, and scammer is off this app, we're going nowhere."