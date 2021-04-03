56°
Tigers get close but ultimately swept by top ranked Vanderbilt
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Tigers lost, 5-4, to Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT to face McNeese State for the Prostate Cancer Awareness game. The contest will be telecast on SEC Network+ and can be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
