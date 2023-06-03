Tigers enter decisive Game 3 with Rice at 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - After the Tigers gave up a three-run lead in the top of the fifth inning, No. 21 Rice was able to roll to a Monday win with six straight runs.

Now, LSU faces a deciding Game 3 with the Owls that will decide their NCAA Regional fate at 4 p.m. Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday.

The game can be streamed at ESPN3.com, WatchESPN.com and via the WatchESPN app. The LSU Sports Radio Network will also carry audio of the game with pregame kicking off at 3:30 p.m.

“We just had a tough time stopping them. We had a couple of tough breaks early offensively that kept us from scoring some runs. We just let some opportunities get away from us, and we just couldn’t stop them in the middle innings. Hopefully, tomorrow night will be a different story,” said Tigers coach Paul Mainieri in the wake of Monday night’s defeat.

Jacob Latz has been picked to get the start on the mound for the Tigers in the pivotal meeting.

If the Tigers are able to pull out a win, they'll next face Coastal Carolina in Baton Rouge. Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Coastal Carolina fought through a rain delay to take down NC State by a score of 7-5 to secure their berth in the next phase of the NCAA Regional.

Sports2’s Michael Cauble will be live at The Box this evening on our broadcasts starting at 4 p.m. We'll have updates right here on WBRZ.com as the action unfolds.