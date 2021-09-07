Tiger Stadium set to start season at full capacity with no restrictions, LSU says

BATON ROUGE - LSU officials say in about a month, fans will be at full capacity with no restrictions at Tiger Stadium.

As tigers are gearing up to replace the cutouts from the past with live fans hoping for a normal season, the tigers are looking at the state for guidance on any capacity decisions.

"Everything that LSU football would do in Tiger Stadium would be as if it is an outdoor venue which it is. If the state, the CDC and the governor's office says 100 percent capacity no masking, then that's where we'll be at," said Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics Communications.

LSU football sent out an email to season ticket holders within the last week stating, "At this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience." With the university restrictions that might not be the case for students.

"There is going to be the university requirement, that students either be vaccinated or present a negative COVID test so that'll apply to football games as well," said Worsham.

LSU football says even with 98% of the football team vaccinated, the student-athletes health is their number one priority. Telling WBRZ athletics still has COVID restrictions in place for athletes.

"Everyone is masking indoors and outdoors. We're taking masks off 50 feet outside the building. So at football practice, the players aren't masked during practice but again 98% of our players are vaccinated so it's much safer for them to be out there," said Worsham.

The season opener will be UCLA in California, a game that the Tiger band will not attend for COVID and budget reasons.



This leaves many asking what the team will do. Cody says they plan the game just like every other away game and will follow all restrictions.

"Whatever California state law says that's what LSU athletics will do. That's what LSU's fans are going to do, but however many fans we can get there we'll get them there. They'll cheer on the Tigers and hopefully, we'll come home with a win," said Worsham.

While so many fans are ready to see Tiger Stadium packed again on a Saturday night, Cody reminds that at any point things can change even though he hopes that is not the case.

"You can't plan the unexpected that's something we dealt with at LSU forever. You can't plan for the possibility that there might be a hurricane during the season but if a hurricane comes you adapt.". Cody continued, "This is a very similar situation. Where the numbers are right now, that's where reality is right now. That's what we're planning for, we're planning for 100 % with the fans cheering on the tigers at full capacity. If the numbers go the wrong way and we have to adapt we will."

As of this week, LSU has sold about 70,000 season tickets.