Tiger hoops tumble in AP poll after men's team loses four out of five

The LSU men's basketball team is in danger of falling out of the Associated Press's top 25 poll after losing four out of their last five games.

The Tigers most recent slump has dropped them from 19 to 25 in the week 13 vote of nation-wide media members.

LSU has been limping along with injuries and ever-changing line-ups, however a recent loss to unranked TCU 68-77 on the road did see the return of both Darius Days and guard Xavier Pinson who has missed the previous five games.

The Tigers are nearing the mid-way point of their SEC schedule with ten games remaining including a Tuesday night contest against Ole Miss.

LSU is 4-4 in SEC play, while the visiting Rebels are 2-6 in conference and 11-10 overall. Tip time in the Maravich Center on Tuesday against Ole Miss is set for 8pm and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.