Tiger fans storm stores to snatch up championship merchandise

BATON ROUGE - Fans eager to wear their Tiger pride lined up at area stores Tuesday morning to grab some baseball national championship gear.

At Academy Sports and Outdoors on Siegen Lane, sales were brisk as soon as the doors opened.

Shoppers combed through a selection of t-shirts and caps sporting the "2023 National Champions" artwork.

LSU was also quick to promote available merchandise, posting a link to its team store and the custom gear just moments after the Tigers defeated the Florida Gators for their first national title in baseball since 2009.

Local options, such as the newly opened "Fleurty Girl" in Baton Rouge, had also reported a surge in LSU-themed sales during the team's College World Series run.