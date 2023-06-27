91°
Latest Weather Blog
Tiger fans storm stores to snatch up championship merchandise
BATON ROUGE - Fans eager to wear their Tiger pride lined up at area stores Tuesday morning to grab some baseball national championship gear.
At Academy Sports and Outdoors on Siegen Lane, sales were brisk as soon as the doors opened.
Shoppers combed through a selection of t-shirts and caps sporting the "2023 National Champions" artwork.
LSU was also quick to promote available merchandise, posting a link to its team store and the custom gear just moments after the Tigers defeated the Florida Gators for their first national title in baseball since 2009.
Local options, such as the newly opened "Fleurty Girl" in Baton Rouge, had also reported a surge in LSU-themed sales during the team's College World Series run.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU championship gear flies off store shelves
-
LSU shatters CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge record with 68,888
-
Father files lawsuit against DCFS almost one year after toddler's fentanyl exposure...
-
Coach Jay Johnson talks with Matt Trent after National Championship win
-
Kim Mulkey on the field after LSU baseball wins National Title in...
Sports Video
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...