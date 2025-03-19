77°
Tickfaw man dead after being struck by a car along St. Helena Parish highway

Wednesday, March 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

AMITE — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning in St. Helena Parish.

Chad Ribando, 43, was hit by a 2017 Dodge Charger while he was walking along La. 16 near Leonard Chapel Road.

According to Louisiana State Police, Ribando, a Tickfaw resident, was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway wearing dark clothes when the eastbound Charger hit him. He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and routine toxicology samples were obtained from both Ribando and the driver of the Dodge for analysis.

