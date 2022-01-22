Tickets selling fast; Get your Dream Home ticket now!

45°
5 years 7 months 1 week ago Sunday, June 12 2016 Jun 12, 2016 June 12, 2016 10:10 AM June 12, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Time is running out for chances to win the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home.

Tickets are $100. The house is valued at $525,000. Tickets purchased by Friday were also entered to win a new car from any All Star lot valued at $50,000.  The home is located at 15505 Linden View Road in the newly-developed Long Farm Village.

As of Sunday morning, fewer than 1,000 tickets were still available.  Tickets are expected to sell out soon. 

Each ticket purchased funds the operation of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where doctors treat, research and hope to end childhood cancer.

The winner of the home, car and other prizes will be drawn during the Dream Home Giveaway telecast on WBRZ Channel 2 on Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

Call (800) 726-6409 for tickets.

Click HERE for a list of prizes. 

