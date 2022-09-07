75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tickets for LSU-Southern football game sold out ahead of historic match-up this weekend

3 hours 9 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 4:40 PM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tickets are officially sold out for LSU and Southern University's long-awaited meeting at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. 

LSU Athletics announced Wednesday that it sold through the last of the tickets Wednesday.

Trending News

The Tigers and Jaguars are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days