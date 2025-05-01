Thursday's Health Report: The importance of checking labels on supposed 'health foods'

BATON ROUGE — From flashy words to health claims, food labels can be deceiving. That is why it is important to take a closer look at what you are buying at the grocery store.

"The best thing you can do is turn your product around and get the information you need from the nutrition facts label as well as the ingredient list. This is where the detail is, and this will tell you exactly what's going on in that product,” dietitian Teresa Eury said.

Manufacturers often use terms like natural or organic on the front of products to make them seem healthier. But when you turn the package around, you may see, in some cases, that the food actually has a lot of added sugars and saturated fats.

In general, foods with fewer ingredients tend to be healthier and you want to pay attention to things like the amount of calories per serving. Grocery stores offer many different options of the same product and there is often a healthier choice.

"You can always take two different items of the same food and turn the packages around, and then compare how much sodium is in the one food, how much saturated fat – and then make the better choice of eating the product that's lower in those two items that you're looking to avoid,” Eury said.

Experts suggest starting by comparing a few of the things you typically buy at first, then try to make more of a habit of it from there.