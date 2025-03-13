Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: Seven hours of sleep allows your body to recover, prepare for a new day
BATON ROUGE — Getting a good night's sleep can give you the energy to jump-start your day and your health.
"Sleeping is very important to try to prevent other chronic conditions in the future, such as diabetes, heart attacks and strokes," Mayo Clinic's Juan Cardenas Rosales said.
When it comes to how many hours a night, Rosales says keep the number seven in mind.
"It's usually recommended for you to sleep at least seven hours per night in order for you to allow your body to recover to be ready for the following day," Rosales said.
He offers practical steps to help you get better rest.
"Try to sleep at the same time. Try to get a schedule in which you're going to sleep at the same time and you're waking up also at the same time," Rosales added.
Other tips include staying physically active but not right before bed — and shutting down your digital screens at least an hour before shut-eye.
Trending News
"You just want to set up the environment in which is easier for your body to fall asleep," Rosales said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported
-
Zachary community lights the night for policeman, firefighter killed in line of...
-
LSU starts Spring football practices with new look