Thursday's Health Report: How to clean germ hot spots

BATON ROUGE — You probably know someone who has been sick over the last several weeks, even in your own house. That is why it is a good idea to regularly clean some of the most common hot spots for germs.

"The two biggest places that germs reside in are the kitchen and the bathroom. So, you want to make sure you clean those two areas really well. And I'm talking about the high-touch surfaces like light switches, faucets, door handles. In the bathroom, you've got your toilet handles, you've got your toothbrush. In the kitchen, you have your kitchen sink, you've got your appliances, especially like your cutting board," Dr. Neha Vyas, Family Medicine Doctor, said.

Germs can live up to 48 hours, sometimes longer. Experts recommend using a low-bleach formula for cleaning.

If you plan to use something stronger, make sure you have proper ventilation and are wearing a mask and gloves. You don't want to inhale any of those harsh chemicals.

Other commonly overlooked items in your house that need to be cleaned include remote controls, cellphones and bedsheets.

"You want to wash your bedsheets on a regular cadence, whether that be bi-weekly or weekly, whatever works for you. It's important to do so because germs can linger, dust mites can linger, even bedbugs can occur in bedsheets that aren't washed frequently. And make sure you wash them in hot water," Dr. Vyas said.

Avoiding germs also means keeping the air clean in your house. An air purifier can be a good investment and some plants