Thursday's Health Report: How to avoid fake prescriptions

BATON ROUGE — Counterfeit prescription medications are flooding online pharmacies, and they can pose serious health risks to unsuspecting buyers

When you see a website advertising cheap drugs without a doctor's prescription, don't fall for it. Nearly all of these sites operate illegally, according to the FDA.

Fake pills sold on the internet often contain dangerous substances like fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, and methamphetamine, a potent stimulant. Taking them puts you at risk for an overdose.

To avoid these potentially dangerous drugs, only fill your prescriptions through a state-licensed pharmacy, avoid medications from sources offering "too-good-to-be-true" discounts, and never take pills from unknown sources.

If you suspect you have fake drugs, call your local poison control center to learn how to dispose of them safely. and if you have a poisoning emergency, seek immediate medical attention by calling 911.