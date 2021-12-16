72°
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana's initial sports betting numbers show big return
-
Sources say triple shooting was retaliation for 5-year-old's murder
-
U.S. Secretary of Education visits La. schools to discuss pandemic-related education issues
-
Governor says Lafayette judge should resign after viral racist video
-
News 2 Geaux: Death penalty sought for Matthew Mire