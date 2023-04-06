Thursday PM Forecast: wet pattern underway

A cold front has arrived with rain and thunderstorms. Wet weather will remain in the forecast through the first half of the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight. Some of the rain could be heavy at times leading to some brief ponding water or poor drainage flooding. As a cold front drifts south through the area, lows will ease back into the mid 60s with northeast winds of 5-10mph. Some downpours will be around for the morning drive, especially north and west of Baton Rouge. Most areas will receive rain on Friday, though there will likely be quite a bit if dry time during the middle of the day. With northeast winds continuing on the other side of the cold front, highs will stay in the low 70s.

Up Next: One more batch of showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday night into Saturday morning as the weakening cold front drops further south into the Gulf of Mexico. Most areas will receive a three-day rain total in the range of 2-4 inches. As usual, some storm downpours could lead to isolated point locations picking up double that. While river issues are not expected, some short term standing water will be possible. Drier and seasonable conditions are expected late Saturday into Easter Sunday. Major changes have been made to the forecast for next week. A storm system is expected to develop and pause over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico which could lead to a long period of cloudy, cool and occasionally damp weather for the middle of next week.

