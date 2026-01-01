Thursday PM Forecast: warmer, breezy with a few showers leading into the weekend

Happy New Year! We are starting 2026 on a much milder note than how we ended 2025. If you don’t get to holiday decorations down by dawn Friday, make sure they are tied down as the next frontal system approaches.

Friday & Saturday: mild, passing showers and an isolated thunderstorm

Sunday: crisp and clear

Early Next Week: warming, mainly clear

Tonight & Tomorrow: If you’re heading out for any holiday festivities this evening, expect clear skies to stick around initially, though you’ll notice some high clouds moving in and thickening through the night. As these clouds will act like a blanket over the ground, lows will stop in the low 50s. In fact, southerly winds may cause temperatures to begin rising before dawn. Friday will feel significantly different. As moisture moves in from the Gulf, it will feel a touch more muggy as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. The arrival of this warmer air will come with the next chance for rain, as isolated showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. It’s also going to be a very breezy day, with wind gusts potentially topping 25 mph.

Up Next: The weekend will begin mild in the mid 60s. A weak cold front will push through on Saturday morning. Ahead of it, some lingering showers will be possible through about midday. Keep an umbrella handy early. By the afternoon, showers will exit, and skies will clear. Temperatures will be slow to fall behind the front, and highs will still make it into the mid 70s. However, mugginess will start to drop as the day progresses, and it will feel much fresher by sunset. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans. With highs in the mid-60s and bright sunshine, it will be a nice day to soak in some seasonable, crisp January weather.

Looking ahead through the middle of next week, the dry and mild trend will continue. Keep the sunglasses handy as skies will remain mainly clear and afternoon highs will get into the mid to upper 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.