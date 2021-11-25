66°
Thursday PM Forecast: Showers continue this evening, turning chilly Friday

Thursday, November 25 2021
WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

Passing showers will continue this evening, ending from west to east by midnight.

A few clouds will linger overnight, as temperatures drop into the low-mid 40s.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and chilly with most only topping out in the upper 50s for high temperatures.

Looking Ahead:

Get ready a cold start Saturday morning, with most dropping into the 30s. Temperatures will stay above freezing in the Baton Rouge metro, but a few locations north and east of Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze.

Majority of Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Then an upper level disturbance will move through bringing passing showers beginning Saturday evening, continuing through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Nothing overly active is expected, but rains could impact Saturday night in Death Valley.


