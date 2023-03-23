Thursday PM Forecast: multiple rain chances ahead

Multiple rounds of rain will be possible Friday afternoon through early next week. The timing could affect some outdoor activities and events.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight. Fog will be hard to come by thanks to south winds of 10-15mph. Low temperatures will stop near 70 degrees, so it will feel muggy. A bit of sun will try and break through the clouds around midday on Friday. However, clouds will be the dominant feature up top. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s on another breezy afternoon. By afternoon and evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop. It is important to note that the day will not be a washout, but any storms that develop could become strong quickly, so remain weather aware.

Up Next: Overnight into Saturday, a frontal system will push into the area with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The most favorable ingredients for severe weather look to set up well north of I-12—parts of central Louisiana and Mississippi have a 4/5 “Moderate Risk” for severe weather. There is a 2/5 “Slight Risk” for most of the Metro Area. Given the ingredients available, gusty wind would be the primary threat if any thunderstorms turn severe. By Saturday morning, the front will be exiting east. Many locations may totally miss rain from this system. On the other side of the front, very little change in temperatures is expected, with thermometers and humidity barely lower for the beginning of the weekend. An active, wetter pattern will take shape on Sunday with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon hours. Another round of rain will be possible later Monday into Tuesday before a front pushes through providing some drier days. Over this three day stretch, most areas will receive rain, to the tune of 1-2 inches.

LSU Baseball: The weekend series against Arkansas and opening of SEC Baseball at Alex Box Stadium will have to work around the weather. Given an earlier start time on Friday afternoon, the game should be able to finish only having to dodge an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The Saturday afternoon game is the pick of the weekend in terms of weather. Beneath mostly sunny skies, highs will chug into the low 80s. You will need sunscreen. For midday Sunday, showers and thunderstorms could be a problem as there will be increasing chances for rain through the afternoon.

