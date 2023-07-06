Thursday PM Forecast: dodging storms into the weekend, hurricane season update

So far this week, some locations have collected around four inches of rainfall while others have been nearly skunked. If your lawn or garden need water, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay a part of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms should not last as long into the night as yesterday. Some holes in the cloud deck will be possible, especially after midnight, and low temperatures will drift into the mid 70s. The workweek will end with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms after partly sunny skies take high temperatures into the mid 90s.

Up Next: In a change to the previous forecast, it now looks as though the so-called heat dome will stay out west a few days longer keeping the door open for a more typical pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Of the two weekend days, Sunday looks more active than Saturday, but still not a washout. For temperatures, highs will be in the mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s. There will be a risk of some heavy rain on Monday which is shaping up to be the busiest of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. Tuesday through the end of next week, that ridge of high pressure and warmer temperatures will start to expand east and over the Gulf Coast leading to higher temperatures and fewer showers and thunderstorms. However, at this time, it does not look like they will shut down entirely.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

On Thursday, the major research outfit at Colorado State University updated their hurricane season outlook. All of the numbers have been given a bump up, even including the three systems that have formed so far. The experts attribute the above average outlook to extremely warm water temperatures overcoming the strengthening El Niño, which typically curtails the number of storms that form.

