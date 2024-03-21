Thursday PM Forecast: Another round of showers, including some storms tomorrow

The chance of rain is not done just yet. Another round is expected tomorrow, with thunderstorms now being possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Rain will start to move out of the area around 8-9 pm tonight. After that point, we will begin to dry out, but some spotty showers will be possible in the overnight hours. Lows in the morning will be in the upper 50's. Also around that time, our next round of rain is expected. This will come in the form of a line of showers and thunderstorms. Rain should only last a couple of hours. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry with even some sunshine in between the clouds. This will allow highs to get into the mid 70's. Our final round of rain before the weekend will arrive in the late afternoon and evening hours. As of right now, this activity looks like it will be more on the scattered side.

With the morning and evening storms, some could be on the stronger side. A low end severe risk exist south of the I-10/12 corridor. Any rogue storm that does go severe will be capable of strong wind gust, hail, and a brief spin up tornado.

Up Next: After the wet end to the week, the weekend will be the total opposite. Dry conditions are expected with highs in the upper 70's. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday. This will not be the case on Sunday, as clouds will begin to increase in the area. Our next storm system is set to enter early next week. Timing is still getting refined, but as of right now, Monday night and early Tuesday looks to be the best time for rain. There is also some indications that severe weather will be a possibility. We begin to dry out by the middle of next week.

