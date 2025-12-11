Thursday AM Forecast: Warming late week before a major weekend temperature swing

A late-week warmup will follow today’s cooler, sunny conditions. The weekend brings a notable shift, with one day much chillier than the other.

Today & Tonight: Because of a weak front, temperatures will be a bit cooler throughout the day today. Expect highs to top out in the lower 60s under sunny skies. Overnight, winds will flip out of the south bringing in moister and warmer air. Lows will bottom out near 42 just after midnight before warming through daybreak.

Up Next: Highs will reach back into the 70s Friday as southerly winds continue. A few spotty sprinkles will be possible, but the vast majority will stay completely dry. Any rain you do see will be very light.

This weekend will deliver a dramatic split in conditions. Saturday is easily the better day to be outside, featuring temperatures soaring to around 10° above normal and topping out in the lower 70s. A brief sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but the odds (about 10%) are low and most areas stay dry. Early Sunday, a powerful cold front charges through, sparking a few quick, pre-dawn showers. The front’s real punch comes with the sharp cooldown that follows—afternoon temperatures struggle to climb out of the 50s, and by Sunday night, readings tumble into the 30s. Expect brisk north winds to make it feel even colder, with wind chills running below the actual thermometer readings.

The new week opens on a cold note, with another afternoon stuck in the 50s and Tuesday morning flirting with the freezing mark. After that, temperatures begin a steady climb, reaching the 60s by midweek. That warming trend lines up with the arrival of the next storm system, which should bring a more meaningful shot at rain.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.