Thursday AM Forecast: Warming into the New Year, several changes ahead

Chilly weather will quickly fade into 2026. Warmer days are ahead, and it won't take long for a rain chance to re-enter the mix.

Today & Tonight: It’s not freezing, but 2026 is still getting off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The chill will lose its grip on the Capital Area throughout the rest of New Year's Day. About 10° warmer than Wednesday, highs will flirt with 70° during the afternoon. Sunshine and a west-southwest breeze will accomplish the warming. By afternoon, high clouds will start arriving. Those will thicken after dark — signaling a shifting pattern.

Friday: It's going to feel a lot different on Friday. There will be a tinge of mugginess to the air as Gulf moisture advances inland. Even warmer temperatures will accompany it, with highs climbing into the mid-70s. Winds will be stiff as well, with gusts topping 25 mph, so Friday may not be the best day to climb a ladder and remove holiday decorations. There will also be a chance for rain. Isolated to scattered showers are expected to develop in the warm, soupy air mass. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder. At a glance, conditions appear favorable for a strong storm or two, but instability (i.e. storm fuel) will be limited and should keep the intensity of showers in check. The Storm Station will monitor trends and pass along any updates as needed.

Up Next: A weak cold front passage will allow rain chances to taper quickly on Saturday, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the morning. Once the front clears the area, a mixture of clouds and sun will be left behind with highs in the low 70s. Drier air will filter into the area throughout the day, which will set up a cool night with lows in the 40s. After a crisp start, Sunday afternoon will turn pleasantly mild with highs in the 60s.

Next week, the dry and mild trend will continue. Keep the sunglasses handy as skies will remain mainly clear and afternoon highs will get into the low 70s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.