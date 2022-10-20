Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures start this afternoon

Once we warm up today, we are done with the 30s.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are in the process of warming back up, but before temperatures can climb, some of the humidity had to come back first. That is why you may see a little frost out there this morning. Temperatures will climb to near 70° this afternoon and we will officially be done with the 30s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Up Next: Temperatures will keep on the warming trend through the weekend. Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s and afternoon highs will be near 80°. The weekend is looking comfortable with highs in the low 80s and morning lows in the mid-60s. Humidity will be going up little by little into next week. A few showers are back in the forecast by Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

No developments for the next 5 days.