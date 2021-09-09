Thursday AM Forecast: The humidity is already dropping

Beautiful weekend weather is ahead of us!

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The humidity is already dropping. Temperatures this morning were flirting with the 60s and this afternoon we will be able to avoid the 90s. Afternoon highs will max out in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will continue to drop, and skies will be sunny all day. There are no heat advisories today. Tonight, the cooler air will really set in and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will bring a lot of the same with temperatures in the 80s in the afternoon and overnight lows comfortably in the 60s. The weather will be clear and mild for home football this weekend. Starting Sunday, the humidity will start moving back in. A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday. Next week we will return to the normal pattern, so enjoy the low humidity while we have it! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The disturbance in the Gulf we were tracking yesterday was able to briefly produce winds of 40mph. That means it picked up the name Mindy. Mindy is now a tropical depression moving over Georgia toward the Atlantic. This is not a threat to the local area.

The northern portion of a tropical wave over the western Caribbean Sea is forecast to emerge over the southern Bay of Campeche on Saturday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to

support some gradual development of the system before it moves into mainland Mexico early next week.



A strong tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Saturday. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands.





The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

