Thursday AM Forecast: Staying clear and cool until Sunday

Clear and cool conditions will last through the first half of the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are in for a ton of sunshine and cooler temperatures today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-50s and the winds will be calm. Tonight, we will be flirting with freezing. Areas north of Baton rouge can expect a light freeze and areas south will be at or just above that freezing mark before the sun comes up on Friday morning.

Up Next: Areas north of Baton Rouge will likely hit freezing by Friday morning. Into the weekend, temperatures will rebound into the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s. The next chance for showers comes in late on Sunday. Sunday will have showers becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening. Most areas will see rain. That same rainmaker will stall out near south Louisiana. A few showers will be around on Monday and Tuesday, but neither days will be washouts. Temperatures next week will trend closer to 70° in the afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

