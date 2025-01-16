Thursday AM Forecast: Short-lived warm up followed by significant cool down

If you are not the biggest fan of cold weather, make sure to enjoy the warmer conditions the next three afternoons. By Sunday, much chillier air will move into the state and bring very cold conditions to start the next workweek.

Today & Tonight: Showers ending overnight led to clearing skies as well. Morning lows on Thursday will be in the upper-30s to low 40s around the Capital Area. The cold morning will be followed by a comfortable afternoon with highs in the 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day with a few higher clouds moving in this afternoon. The clear and calm conditions overnight will allow for temperatures to drop down into the upper-30s again by Friday morning.

Up Next: Friday afternoon will continue the warming trend with highs in the middle to upper 60s, even despite the increase in cloud cover expected. By Friday night cloudy skies will hint at changes to come as a storm system rolls across the region. Spotty showers may begin before midnight Friday, however the majority of rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to occur overnight Friday. Scattered showers and storms will begin to diminish by daybreak Saturday, with only a few isolated showers through the morning hours. Saturday will be warm with temperatures barely dipping into the 50s that morning and warming near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Late Saturday, a strong cold front will move through Louisiana, bringing very cold and dry air back to the region. The chill will be felt Sunday as temperatures are limited to the 40s all day despite plenty of sunshine. Sunday will also be breezy behind the front with winds out of the North between 10-20 mph. By the start of the new workweek, the real winter chill will kick in. Mornings through midweek will dip into the 20s with highs struggling to warm past the 40 degree mark. Clouds will be around as well.

Late Monday and on Tuesday, there is signal that wintry precipitation could arrive to southern Louisiana. Being around 5 days out from that time frame, exact details on precipitation type and amounts are impossible to pan out. However, model guidance does suggest that there is around a 30% probabilities of winter precipitation next week in the Capital City. Although that is a decent signal for being this far out, it is still not guaranteed that this will happen. Make sure to watch out for updates from the Storm Station.

- Emma Kate C.