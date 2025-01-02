Thursday AM Forecast: Pleasant through Saturday, next storm system arrives Sunday

The weather conditions will be quiet with seasonable temperatures through the first half of the weekend. Our next cold front will approach the area on Sunday, bringing storms, and an eventual big cooldown.

Today & Tonight: After the chilly start, highs will make it to the middle 60s under mainly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase in the late evening hours. A front will approach the area, but it is not expected to pass through. A few spotty sprinkles will be possible in the early morning hours. Lows will be near 51 degrees.

Up Next: The weather will remain quiet through Saturday. This will not be the case for the 2nd half of the weekend. A warm front will slide through the area on Sunday, boosting humidity and allowing highs to jump well into the 70s. The warm front will be followed by a cold front Sunday night, which will give way to widespread showers and storms, a few of which could reach severe thresholds. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted part of the viewing area for having a severe weather risk during this timeframe. Up to 1" of rain is possible with this system.

The coldest air of the season so far will arrive after this cold front. The Storm Station 7-Day Forecast shows several days where highs sit in the near 50° with lows at or below freezing. Beyond the scope of the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast, there have been some hints in the data of a frozen precipitation potential by the end of next week. Precipitation type, let alone if it can even occur, is unknown at this point as it's too far out to know. But if moisture can properly overlap with the coolest air, precipitation of the frozen variety is not off the table. Stay connected especially into next week as these details come into focus.

-- Balin