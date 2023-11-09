Thursday AM Forecast: Low beam headlights this morning could be swapped for windshield wipers tomorrow

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: is in effect from 1 - 10am this morning across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Visibility could drop to one quarter of a mile or less causing hazardous driving. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Especially near New Orleans, wildfire smoke mixing with fog can create extremely dangerous driving conditions. Plan extra time for your morning commute through this area and be prepared for sudden changes in both visibility and traffic conditions.

NEW: Looking towards the weekend, rain chances continue to rise and light showers could impact your weekend plans.

Today & Tonight: Today will be the last day with temperatures rising into the 80s over the next week. Soak in the sunshine that's out this morning because cloud cover that increases throughout the day will dominate over the next few days. Overnight, with the approaching cold front from the Northwest, clouds stay present and rain chances arrive to accompany your Friday morning commute. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the night.

Up Next: Tomorrow, a weak cold front will crawl into the region from the northwest. The chance to see rain showers increases and afternoon temperatures will be closer to average for the entire weekend. Best chance to see rain as of now will be Friday and Saturday.

While weekend plans could be a bit soggy, widespread, heavy rainfall and storm activity is not expected. Rainfall amounts of 0.5in are anticipated for much of southern Louisiana, with some areas lucky enough to gather a bit more. If you plan to head out to a football game or any other outdoor event this weekend, an umbrella or raincoat would be advised to bring with you.

Unsettled weather could continue after the weekend, but confidence is very low in that part of the forecast at this time. Stay in touch with the Storm Station as new information becomes available.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, the tropical are quiet. No development is expected during the next 7 days.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.