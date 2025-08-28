Thursday AM Forecast: Humidity is back, rain to follow

Humidity is making a big return today as a front lifts northward. Tropical air is back, and so is real summertime weather!

Today & Tonight: We will start off with sunshine, before clouds build by the afternoon and evening. At the same time, isolated showers and storms should develop with a 30-40% coverage. That small window of sunshine should help temperatures reach near 90 degrees. Clouds will hang on overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The front will be edging closer, while upper level energy will be sliding overhead. This could get showers and storms going a bit earlier on Friday, then on and off during the day. A good 70% coverage, with some locally heavy downpours.

Up Next: The front will be hanging around on Saturday, though models are trending that it will be close to the coast. Showers can be expected through midday, with most rainfall dissipating by late day. Some dry air will filter into the northern areas, staying humid along the coast.

Sunday, we’re hoping the dry air will take hold of the rest of the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 90. Just a few isolated storms near the coast.

Labor Day Monday is looking better for fun in the outdoors! With dry air in place, humidity levels will be more comfortable, even though temperatures should run in the lower 90s. Perhaps a few 60s overnight for far inland areas. Heat index values shouldn’t be an issue for the holiday!

The Tropics: Fernand has transitioned into a non-tropical low. The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory. No additional tropical development is expected over the next several days. The rest of the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet.

