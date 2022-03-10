Thursday AM Forecast: Get outside today before storms and a big chill move in

Today is going to be clear and warm. Showers and storms will move in tomorrow and then the chill sets in.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Today is your best day to be outside for the week. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon. Rain returns tomorrow so get outside today while you can. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s.

Up Next: Expect showers to build in by the noon hour and rain will be on and off through the evening and overnight hours across the entire area. Showers and storms may really pack a punch with very gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. That rain will come in along a cold front and temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend. Friday night plans will be met with on and off showers and temperatures dropping into the 30s. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 30s as the rest of the rain clears. Saturday afternoon will be clear and cool with temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday night, some areas will drop below freezing. The freezing line will fall somewhere south of EBR. All areas should make efforts to protect sensitive plants. Bring in pots and cover plants on Saturday before heading to bed. Don’t forget to bring in your pets as well.

Next week, temperatures warm back into the 70s. A few isolated showers are likely late Monday into Tuesday morning. Clear skies return on Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— late season freeze—please have access to alerts through Sunday.