Thursday AM Forecast: Foggy Thursday morning commute, Storms possible Friday morning

Fog during the morning commute will limit visibilities for those heading back to work today. An unsettled pattern will return late Thursday as a round of showers and storms move across the region.

Today & Tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all southeast Louisiana parishes and southwest Mississippi counties until 10am Thursday morning. Drivers should use extra caution when on the roadways this morning.

By mid-morning fog will burn off and mostly cloudy skies will remain. Thursday will be mild with morning lows near 60° and highs in the middle 70s this afternoon. Besides a spotty shower, Thursday will be dry with a line of showers and storms approaching the area late tonight.

The storms will likely move through in a scattered fashion while most are sleeping tonight, with a few lingering stors into the Friday morning commute. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side so it is advised to turn weather alerts on and have a way to receive them tonight if they are issued. Temperatures overnight will again be mild, in the low 60s.

Up Next: The unsettled pattern will stick around into the weekend ahead of a cold front. After the previously mentioned line of storms moves through early Friday, the remainder of the day will be abnormally warm with highs in the upper-70s and with a chance for a passing shower or storm. A more widespread batch of rain will arrive Saturday as the cold front continues to progress slowly through the state. Expect on-and-off storm activity during the day Saturday. This front appears to finally move through on Sunday, but even that won't produce a major temperature drop. There are no signs of a chill until at least early 2025.

