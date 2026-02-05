Thursday AM Forecast: Brief cooldown followed by spring-like weather

After the next 24 hours, the cold will be on its way out! Temperatures will turn above average by Friday afternoon, and stay that way through much of next week.

Today & Tonight: After most seeing the 30s this morning, highs will top out in the mid-50s under sunny skies. This will technically be the coolest day out of the next seven! Winds will be out of the north at around 5-15 mph. Overnight, we will get cold once again, but most should stay above freezing. Temperatures will hit the upper 30s just after midnight, but will actually warm through daybreak thanks to southerly winds.

Up Next: By Friday afternoon, the cold will officially be out of here, with highs near 70 degrees. Clear skies and dry conditions will set the stage for a great weekend to be outside. It’s the kind of weather that makes it easy to enjoy some fresh air or catch a Mardi Gras parade. That quiet pattern doesn’t go anywhere as we head into next week either. The main story will be a steady warmup, with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid-70s and overnight lows settling into the lower 50s.

