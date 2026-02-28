1 dead following a Friday night shooting on North 13th Street

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead following a Friday night shooting on North 13th Street near Convention Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrived around 8:20 p.m. to find 42-year-old Jermaine Clark suffering from gunshot wounds.

Clark was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said that there are no suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.