Three Russian doctors treating COVID-19 fall from windows, two are killed, one in critical condition

Russian media outlets have reported that 37-year-old Dr. Aleksandr Shulepov is in critical condition due to falling from a window after creating a video in which he complained about working while sick with COVID-19.

This accident follows two similar incidents of Russia-based doctors complaining about their lack of PPE and then falling from windows.

All three of the incidents occurred within the past two weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, with at least 134,687 people now confirmed to have had coronavirus in the country.

This data makes Russia the seventh-most-infected country in the globe.

To make matters more difficult, Russia's healthcare system is overloaded.

In late April, ambulances in Moscow were forced to line up for hours to drop patients off at hospitals, such is the volume of new cases of the virus.

One ambulance driver said he waited up to 15 hours to get to the hospital, The Moscow Times reported.

Doctors have also complained of conditions for medical workers and have even said the government is covering up the true extent of the crisis, Ankel reported.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, the head of Russia's Alliance of Doctors trade union, said in a video that authorities were referring to coronavirus cases as ordinary pneumonia, which had caused confusion.

Vasilyeva also said authorities were refusing to equip medical staff properly or give them accurate information about the virus.

"While the whole world is facing an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Russia is facing an outbreak of community-acquired pneumonia," Vasilyeva said. "And as usual, we're facing the lie of the authorities."

Russian authorities have denied her claims.

Meanwhile, Shulepov, who had complained about shortages of protective equipment plunged from a hospital window on Saturday night and suffered life-threatening injuries in the fall.,

He had previously attracted authorities' attention by taking part in a video that said he was ordered to work despite testing positive for COVID-19. He and colleagues also complained about the lack of personal protective equipment in Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia.

As previously mentioned, two other doctors lost their lives after falling from hospital windows during Russia's coronavirus pandemic.