Three people arrested, four pounds of meth found in Hammond drug bust

HAMMOND - Three people were arrested and multiple drugs were seized at the end of a months-long drug trafficking investigation in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies executed a search warrant on a home on Kingland Drive in the Woodlake Estates subdivision on Friday.

Before searching the home, deputies took 29-year-old Davondey Robinson and 41-year-old Ashley Slocum into custody.

The following items were found: 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 ounces of cocaine, 3.5 ounces of heroin, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, two bottles of promethazine syrup and 3 ounces of marijuana.

Deputies said they also found materials that are used to make crack cocaine and mix other drugs with heroin. Three guns were found in the home and deputies determined one had been reported stolen to the Hammond Police Department.

Robinson and Slocum were arrested and booked on the following charges:

(2) counts - Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

(2) counts - Possession of firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance

(2) counts - Possession with the intent to distribute CDS I

(3) counts - Possession with the intent to distribute CDS II

(1) count - Manufacturing cocaine base,

(1) count - Possession of CDS IV

(2) counts - Possession of a legend drug

(1) count - Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies said Micarious Mack was also at the home and was charged with traffic violations and one count of possession of a CDS II.