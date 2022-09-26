77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

1 hour 15 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 7:28 AM September 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. 

Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening. 

The shooting happened less than three miles from where a juvenile was hit by gunfire an hour earlier.

Trending News

Police said there was no reason to believe the two shootings were connected, and investigations for both incidents are ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days